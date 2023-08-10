Wildfire devastates Hawaii’s Lahaina, historic town and onetime capital of former kingdom
By MARK THIESSEN and AUDREY McAVOY
Associated Press
KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — The wildfire that has brought sheer devastation to Maui is especially heartbreaking for Hawaii because it struck one of its most historic towns and the onetime capital of the former kingdom. Lahaina holds deep cultural significance for Hawaiians. Kings and queens once resided here and are now buried in the graveyard of the 200-year-old stone Wainee Church. Later named Waiola, the church that once sat up to 200 people was photographed apparently engulfed in flames this week. It’s feared that the blaze also consumed much of Lahaina’s historic Front Street, a mix of restaurants, bars, retail stores and what is believed to be the largest banyan tree in the United States.