Greece launches a rescue effort for dozens of migrants on yacht off southern coast

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say a rescue operation is underway to assist dozens of migrants on a yacht reported in trouble off the country’s southern coast. Four civilian vessels have been ordered to provide assistance while coast guard and navy boats have been sent to the area. A coast guard vessel will try to evacuate the migrants to a safe port. The coast guard said the migrants’ boat was not in immediate danger and the number of people on board was likely under 100. The incident occurred near the site of a maritime tragedy in mid-June when hundreds of migrants died after a fishing trawler sank in international waters while traveling from Libya to Italy.

