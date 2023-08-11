Michigan police detained a Black child who was in the ‘wrong place, wrong time,’ department says

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police department says a white officer handcuffed a Black child who was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The Lansing Police Department says Friday that the officer detained the child outside his home while searching for a suspect in a string of car thefts. The department says on its Facebook page that it was an “unfortunate case of ‘wrong place, wrong time.’” A cellphone video had been circulating on social media showing the child being detained Thursday afternoon. The video, apparently recorded by neighbors, shows the officer leading him with hands are cuffed behind his back through the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was released several minutes later.

