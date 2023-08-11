Prosecutors decline to charge officer who shot and wounded autistic Utah teenager

Prosecutors in Utah have declined to file charges against a Salt Lake City police officer who shot and badly wounded an unarmed 13-year-old boy with autism almost three years ago. The shooting happened after officers responded to a woman’s 911 call for help when her son had a breakdown. District Attorney Sim Gill said Friday that the shooting was unreasonable. But he decided not to prosecute in part because outside experts had conflicting views on whether it was justified. An attorney for the family of victim Linden Cameron says there was enough evidence to pursue charges against the officer.

By MATTHEW BROWN and JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press

