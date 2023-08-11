Wife of accused Long Island serial killer battling cancer; could sue investigators who searched home

NEW YORK (AP) — The wife and children of a man charged with killing at least three women found dead on New York’s Long Island will file a notice of claim which will allow them to sue authorities who allegedly trashed their house while seeking evidence. Attorneys for the family announced the move Friday. Rex Heuermann was charged last month in the deaths of three women and he is the prime suspect in a fourth. He has pleaded not guilty. Attorneys for his wife say authorities left the family home “in shambles” while seeking evidence in the case. The Suffolk County district attorney has said police followed standard procedure during their 12-day search of the home.

