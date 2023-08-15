A Pennsylvania study suggests links between fracking and asthma, lymphoma in children

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Researchers in heavily drilled Pennsylvania are adding to a body of evidence suggesting links between the natural gas industry and certain health problems. In the reports released Tuesday evening, University of Pittsburgh researchers found what they called significant associations between gas industry activity and two ailments: asthma and a relatively rare type of cancer in children called lymphoma. The researchers were unable to say whether the drilling caused the health problems, because the studies weren’t designed to do that. Instead, the researchers combed health records to try to determine possible associations based on how close people lived to natural gas wells.

