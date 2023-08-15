Death toll rises to 11 in powerful explosion near the Dominican Republic’s capital; 10 still missing

SAN CRISTOBAL, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities say the death toll from a powerful explosion near the capital of the Dominican Republic has risen to 11 as firefighters are searching through the smoldering rubble. More than 50 people were injured in Monday’s explosion at a bustling commercial center in the city of San Cristobal. It is located just west of Santo Domingo, the country’s capital. Joel Santos, minister of the presidency, said on Tuesday that at least 36 of the injured remained hospitalized. Authorities said 10 other people are missing and that firefighters are still trying to extinguish the fire.

By MARTÍN ADAMES ALCÁNTARA and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

