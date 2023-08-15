Judge calls new Texas election law unconstitutional but state says it will appeal ruling

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has called a new law unconstitutional that passed in the GOP-led Texas Legislature that will dictate how elections are run in the state’s most populous county. Harris County is a Democratic stronghold and home to Houston. The law, which would abolish a position that oversees elections in Harris County, was temporarily blocked on Monday by state District Judge Karin Crump in Austin after county officials filed a lawsuit earlier this month. But the judge’s order was short-lived. Several hours later, it was put on hold after the Texas Attorney General’s Office filed a notice that it will appeal to the Texas Supreme Court.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.