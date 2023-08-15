Mobile morgue arrives to assist in identification of 99 confirmed dead in Maui wildfires

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii officials are working painstakingly to identify the 99 people confirmed killed in wildfires that ravaged Maui. A mobile morgue arrived Tuesday to help in that process, even as teams intensified the search for more dead in neighborhoods reduced to ash. A week after a blaze tore through historic Lahaina, many who survived have started moving into hundreds of hotel rooms set aside for displaced locals. The police chief said Monday that crews using cadaver dogs have scoured about 25% of the search area. Gov. Josh Green asked for patience and space to do the search properly as authorities became overwhelmed with requests to visit the burn area.

By CLAIRE RUSH, JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press

