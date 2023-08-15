Russia unleashes a missile barrage on Ukraine, damaging civilian infrastructure

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have unleashed a barrage of missiles on regions across Ukraine, killing civilians and damaging civilian infrastructure. The barrage came as Moscow’s war on its neighbor nears the 18-month mark, and just hours before top Russian military officials and their counterparts from Asia, the Middle East and Africa gathered outside Moscow for a security conference, where the fighting in Ukraine is likely to dominate the agenda. The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia fired a total of 28 cruise missiles at the country early Tuesday. Sixteen of them were intercepted. Damage has been reported in the regions of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk.

By ILLIA NOVIKOV and DASHA LITVINOVA Associated Press

