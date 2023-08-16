A family of 4, a beloved sister, a musician. These are some of the lives lost in Maui

Wildfires devastated parts of Maui in Hawaii last week, leaving a trail of destruction and devastation, decimating a historic town. While many still wait in agony for news on whether their friends and family are safe, more than 100 people have been pronounced dead. That means it’s the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years. Those who died included a family of four, a beloved sister and a 79-year-old musician who lived at a senior housing facility.

By PAT EATON-ROBB and BEATRICE DUPUY Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.