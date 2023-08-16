A nation of new Matildas fans salutes Australia’s run to the Women’s World Cup semifinals

SYDNEY (AP) — Nine of 10 people who watched commercial television in Australia on Wednesday night tuned in to see the Matildas play England in the Women’s World Cup semifinals. It reflected an immense shift in the Australian public’s sporting consciousness as Matildas mania swept the nation. A visibly dejected Sam Kerr said after walking off the pitch following a 3-1 defeat: “We’ve kind of captured the nation.” The Matildas captain and Chelsea star striker added: “The support we’ve had has been amazing and we’ll do everything we can on the weekend to get them a third place.”

