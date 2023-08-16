Armed Utah man shot by FBI last week carried AR-15 in 2018 police encounter, records show

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police records show a Utah man killed by officers last week as they tried to arrest him for social media threats he made against President Joe Biden and others had a history of frightening people with firearms. Seventy-five-year-old Craig Robertson was shot after pointing a revolver at FBI agents who came to his Provo, Utah, house last Wednesday. Records show he brought a handgun into his backyard five years earlier to demand Google Fiber employees working on a utility pole get off his property. Family members and neighbors of Robertson described him as an elderly, homebound man with physical limitations, suggesting he posed no danger to anyone he threatened online.

