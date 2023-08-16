Hawaii governor vows to block land grabs as fire-ravaged Maui rebuilds

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green vowed Wednesday “to keep the land in local people’s hands” after a deadly wildfire that incinerated a historic Maui community, as the island’s schools began reopening and traffic resumed on a major road. He’s instructing the state attorney general to work on a moratorium on land transactions in Lahaina, which he says will come with legal challenges. Green says he wants to protect residents from outsiders taking advantage of the devastation. Soon after a fast-moving wildfire consumed much of Lahaina about a week ago, concern spread that the charred land would be scooped up by affluent outsiders. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 111, and Maui police said that nine victims have been identified.

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press

