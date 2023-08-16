Maui fire survivors are confronting huge mental health hurdles, many while still living in shelters

KIHEI, Hawaii (AP) — Many survivors of the wildfire that consumed Lahaina are experiencing depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder even while still living in mass shelters filled with grim reminders of their escape. Counselors and nurses are helping the wildfire refugees with breathing exercises, counseling and stress relief, but the trauma they experienced could be long-lasting and life-changing. The Oahu-based group Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaii is sending trauma counselors to shelters and door-to-door to help survivors cope, while the non-profit Direct Relief is helping those who fled without their anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications stay on their treatment plans.

