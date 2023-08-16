Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots again as a foreign ship tries out Kyiv’s new Black Sea corridor

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Russia has resumed its targeting of grain infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, using drones in overnight strikes on storage facilities and ports along the Danube River. Kyiv has increasingly used those terminals for grain transport to Europe after Moscow broke off a key wartime export deal through the Black Sea. Also Wednesday, a loaded container ship stuck at the port of Odesa since Russia’s full-scale invasion more than 17 months ago set sail and is heading through the Black Sea. It is using a temporary corridor established by Ukraine for merchant shipping. Ukraine’s economy is heavily dependent on farming. Its agricultural exports, like those of Russia, are also crucial for world food supplies.

By HANNA ARHIROVA and SUSIE BLANN Associated Press

