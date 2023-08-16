SCE warns customers about a new scam

Southern California Edison is reporting that scammers posing as representatives of the company are going door to door to collect “connection fees.”

SCE says in an attempt to collect payments for these fees, which do not exist, scammers are threatening to shut off services. Some SCE customers say that they were asked to send money through Zelle, Bitcoin or a prepaid credit card which is not a legitimate form of payment according to the company.

Some scammers have even posed as SCE-represented solar panel installers which is not a service the company has ever provided.

According to SCE, over 6,000 customers received scam calls asking for over $2 million in 2022. 442 customers were tricked into making immediate payments totaling $420,000.

SCE is reaffirming that their company would never ask for immediate payments over the phone or in person nor do they offer solar panel or battery installations.

