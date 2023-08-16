Tennessee man who killed 8 gets life in prison in surprise plea deal after new evidence surfaces

GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who killed eight people in rural Westmoreland over several days in April 2019, has pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder in exchange for a sentence of life without parole. Michael Cummins admitted to the murders in court Wednesday. The victims included his parents, his uncle and a 12-year-old girl. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty in the case, and jury selection had already begun earlier this year when new evidence caused a delay. Speaking on Wednesday, District Attorney General Ray Whitley said a brain scan of Cummins showed “significant problems.” Whitley says the victims’ families agreed to the plea deal and that justice was served by it.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.