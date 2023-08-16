Valley businesses organize ‘Kokua Maui Fundraiser’ to help wildfire victims

There’s a way for you to help Maui wildfire victims here at home. Valley businesses including the Four Horsemen Mobile Bar and Aziz Farms are hosting the Kokua 'help' Maui fundraiser taking place August 25.

Event organizers with close ties to Hawaii are coming together to give back.

It will feature Hawaiian sounds, dishes from a Michelin star chef and more.

"We have a local Hālau, which is a hula school, that's going to be coming out. They're gonna be dancing hula for us and doing the whole performance as well. So we're really trying to bring in as much of Hawaii that we possibly can to this particular event," said Jae Rubio, Kokua Maui Organizer.

The fundraiser will take place next week at the Packhouse at Aziz farms from 6 to 9 p.m.

All proceeds will be donated to those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

You can find more details below and the Eventbrite link for tickets here.

