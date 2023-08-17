2 Florida men sentenced to federal prison for participating in US Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Florida men have been sentenced on felony charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. Court records show that 40-year-old Michael Steven Perkins was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison in District of Columbia federal court. A day earlier, 25-year-old Joshua Christopher Doolin received a sentence of one year and six months. Both were convicted earlier this year. Officials say Doolin and Perkins were arrested in June 2021, along with co-defendants Joseph Hutchinson and Olivia Pollock, who removed their ankle monitors and disappeared earlier this year. A fifth co-defendant, Jonathan Pollock, has not yet been apprehended.

