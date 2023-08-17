Biden to pay respects to former Pennsylvania first lady Ellen Casey in Scranton
By FARNOUSH AMIRI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is traveling to Pennsylvania Thursday to privately pay his respects to the mother of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. Biden was arriving before visiting hours Thursday for Ellen Casey, a former Pennsylvania first lady, at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton. Casey, the widow of Pennsylvania Gov. Robert P. Casey and the mother of Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., died last week at age 91. Biden issued a statement Monday commemorating her life. The president, who grew up a few blocks from the Casey household, said Ellen Casey embodied the “Scranton values,” of family and public service.