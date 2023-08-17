Dominican officials say it may take months to identify all 28 people killed in this week’s explosion

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic say it could take months to identify all of the 28 victims who died in a powerful explosion near the country’s capital this week. The announcement comes as friends and family keep trying to confirm whether their loved ones died in Monday’s explosion in the city of San Cristobal. It’s located just west of Santo Domingo. Fifty-nine people were injured, with the majority of them still hospitalized. Santo Jiménez, a forensics institute director, said at a press conference on Thursday that only seven of the bodies found have been turned over to their families.

