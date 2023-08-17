Fire on Palm Springs International Airport property prompts investigation

An investigation was underway today after firefighters battled flames coming from two 25-by-100-foot Quonset huts on Palm Springs International Airport property.

Firefighters responded at 3:19 a.m. Thursday to a report of a structure fire in the area of Alejo Road and Civic Drive, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department. Upon arrival, the two unoccupied huts were found fully engulfed in flames and with exposures to the north and east.

"The north exposure was an Edison substation and the east exposure was a concrete tilt-up building,'' Palm Springs fire officials wrote in a statement. "A defensive attack with master streams was utilized to contain the fire to the buildings of origin."

Southern California Edison crews were on the scene at around 10 a.m. Thursday making repairs to several power poles that were affected in the fire, according to fire officials.

The huts had no occupants as they were being used for storage only, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.