Florida man who attacked officers with flagpole at Capitol riot gets 4 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man who used a flagpole to attack officers who were trying to defend the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been sentenced to four years in prison. Court records show that 40-year-old Michael Perkins was sentenced Thursday in District of Columbia federal court. His co-defendant, 25-year-old Joshua Doolin, received one year and six months on Wednesday. Both were convicted earlier this year. Officials say Doolin and Perkins were arrested in June 2021, along with co-defendants Joseph Hutchinson and Olivia Pollock, who removed their ankle monitors and disappeared earlier this year. A fifth co-defendant, Jonathan Pollock, has not yet been apprehended.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.