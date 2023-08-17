Hurricane Hilary forms off Mexico’s Pacific coast as it heads north over the ocean

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary has strengthened into a hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast and could become a major hurricane as it heads north over the ocean. The U.S. National Hurricane Center is reporting that Hilary had maximum winds of 85 mph (140 kph) and was located 365 miles (590 kilometers) from Cabo Corrientes in Mexico, still far from land. The hurricane was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph) and it was expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday night or early Friday as it moves toward the Baja Peninsula near the U.S. border.

