Italian police scour northern woods for Dutchman suspected of fatally stabbing dad and family friend

ROME (AP) — Italian police were searching a wooded area in the country’s north for a young Dutchman who allegedly stabbed to death his father and a family friend. Italian news reports on Thursday said the suspect is believed to have psychiatric problems. Authorities have been searching for the 21-year-old since the victims were stabbed Wednesday afternoon in the countryside in Cuneo province. According to Italian news reports the family friend was hosting the father and son in a home. The LaPresse news agency said local people were issuing pleas to their neighbors to alert police if they spot the suspect and warning people to avoid excursions in the woods. The attack’s motive was unclear.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.