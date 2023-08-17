Migos’ Quavo releases ‘Rocket Power,’ his first solo album since Takeoff’s death
By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Migos rapper Quavo has released his second solo album, “Rocket Power.” It is his first full-length release since his bandmate Takeoff was fatally shot outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley in 2022. Its release was delayed two weeks to “run some more tests before the rocket is ready to launch,” as Quavo wrote on Instagram. Little was known about the album prior to its release. Takeoff appears on two of the album’s tracks, “Patty Cake” and “Back Where It Started.” “Rocket Power” follows Quavo’s solo debut album, 2018’s “Quavo Huncho,”