New Hampshire sheriff charged with theft, perjury and falsifying evidence

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general says a sheriff has been arrested and charged with eight felonies as part an investigation into his misuse of county credit cards. Attorney General John Formella announced Thursday that Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave is charged with one count of theft by deception for stealing about $19,000 in county funds by submitting reimbursement for personal expenses with false justifications; two counts of falsifying physical evidence; and five counts of perjury for lying in his testimony before the Strafford County Grand Jury. Brave insists that he has done nothing wrong and will fight the charges. He campaigned to become the state’s only Black sheriff.

