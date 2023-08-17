New York City suggests housing migrants in jail shuttered after Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide

ALBANY, N.Y (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration wants to house migrants in a notorious federal jail that was closed after disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide there led to its squalid conditions being deemed unsafe for humans. The request, suggested in an August 9 letter to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, came as the city struggles to handle the thousands of migrants who have arrived in the city from the southern U.S. border. The city’s letter identifies several sites in which migrants could potentially be housed, including the defunct Metropolitan Correctional Center jail, which was closed in 2021 to address lax security and crumbling infrastructure issues that came to light after Epstein’s suicide.

