Senegalese opposition leader in intensive care nearly three weeks into hunger strike

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegalese opposition figure Ousmane Sonko is in intensive care 19 days into a political hunger strike. The popular politician was hospitalized Aug. 6, a week after being placed in detention awaiting trial on charges of calling for insurrection, conspiracy against the state and other alleged crimes. A spokesperson for the Patriots of Senegal party says Sonko regained consciousness Thursday after passing out during the night. The spokesman says Sonko had refused medical care for five days. Three other detainees who have joined him in the hunger strike are also in intensive care.

