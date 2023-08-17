World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events

GENEVA (AP) — The world’s top chess federation has ruled that transgender women cannot compete in its official events for females until an assessment of gender change is made by its officials. The decision by Lausanne, Switzerland-based federation FIDE has drawn criticism from advocacy groups and supporters of transgender rights. It said the participation of transgender women would depend on an analysis of individual cases that could take up to two years. It acknowledged that questions regarding transgender players are an “evolving issue for chess” and that its policy may need to be revised in the future “in line with research evidence.”

