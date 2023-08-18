19-year-old suspected in Coachella shooting pleads not guilty to attempted murder

A 19-year-old man suspected in the non-deadly shooting of a 32-year-old man in Coachella in late July pleaded not guilty to attempted murder today.

Jeraldo Mederos of Indio pleaded not guilty to the charge Friday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Patrol units from the Thermal sheriff's station responded at 9:36 p.m. July 26 to a report of a shooting in the 51800 block of Calle Techa, according to Sgt. David Aldrich of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

"Upon arrival, deputies located a 32-year-old Coachella resident suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,'' Aldrich wrote in a statement Thursday night. "The victim was airlifted to a local hospital and is recovering."

The Thermal sheriff's station Special Investigations Unit assumed the investigation and identified Meredos along with two 15-year-olds as the suspects, according to Aldrich. One of the teens was arrested Aug. 2 in the 47600 block of Oasis Street and the other was arrested Aug. 15 in the 52700 block of Frederick Street.

Mederos was arrested Wednesday in the 47900 block of Arabia Street and was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he remains held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the investigator Glasper with the Thermal sheriff's station at 760-863-8950 or Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867 (STOP).