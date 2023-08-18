A family, a beloved sister, 2 senior housing residents. These are some of the lives lost in Maui
By MICHAEL CASEY, PAT EATON-ROBB and BEATRICE DUPUY
Associated Press
Wildfires devastated parts of Maui in Hawaii last week, leaving a trail of destruction and devastation, decimating a historic town. While many still wait in agony for news on whether their friends and family are safe, more than 100 people have been pronounced dead. That means it’s the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years. Those who died included a family of four, a beloved sister and at least two residents of a senior housing facility.