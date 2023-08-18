Brazil’s Bolsonaro accused by ex-aide’s lawyer of ordering sale of jewelry given as official gift

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A lawyer for an aide to then Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says the leader ordered the aide to sell undeclared luxury jewelry received as a gift and funnel the money to him. Attorney Cezar Bittencourt represents Bolsonaro’s former right-hand man, Lt. Col. Mauro Cid. He said Friday that his client has recounted receiving those orders from Bolsonaro shortly before the president left office at the end of last year. Last week, Brazil’s Federal Police charged that Bolsonaro received cash from the nearly $70,000 sale of the two watches. They were part of a total of three sets of jewelry given to the then president by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

