Michigan school shooter who killed 4 was not mentally ill, doctor testifies

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Testimony has ended at a unique sentencing hearing for a Michigan teenager who killed four students at his school in 2021. A psychiatrist, Dr. Lisa Anacker, interviewed Ethan Crumbley and says he was not mentally ill at the time. Anacker evaluates criminal defendants at a state psychiatric hospital. Crumbley is 17 years old. Because of his age, he can’t automatically be given a life prison term. A judge must consider his maturity, mental health, tumultuous family life and other factors. The shooter could get a shorter sentence.

