Nearly 4,000 pages show new detail of Ken Paxton’s alleged misdeeds ahead of Texas impeachment trial

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Investigators leading the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have released nearly 4,000 pages of documents that lay out in new detail how the embattled Republican allegedly used his office to help a donor. The documents were publicly filed late Thursday and include allegations that Paxton used multiple cellphones and aliases on ride-sharing apps, and pressured top aides who later reported Paxton to the FBI. The documents are the foundation of House Republicans’ case that Paxton abused his office and should be ousted at the end of a historic impeachment trial that begins Sept. 5 in the Texas Capitol. Paxton has broadly denied wrongdoing and waved off the accusations as politically motivated.

