Prosecutor urges life sentence for Michigan shooter who killed 4 students

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Testimony has ended at a unique sentencing hearing for a Michigan teenager who killed four students at his school in 2021. The prosecutor is asking for a life term for 17-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism at Oxford High School. Karen McDonald says the shooter planned his attack in great detail and figured he would spend his life behind bars. Because Crumbley is a teen, it’s possible he could get a shorter sentence. The judge must consider the shooter’s maturity, mental health, family life and other factors. A decision is expected on Sept. 29.

