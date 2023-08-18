Rare New England tornado lifts car from a highway as strong storms damage homes and flood roads

Storm-weary New Englanders are cleaning up after a tornado or tornadoes caused damage and lifted a car off a highway in Rhode Island. Firefighters rushed to help the startled motorist on Interstate 295 on Friday and found her unharmed. Storms damaged homes and cars and made for hazardous driving across New England. A few thousand power outages but no injuries were reported. The hardest-hit communities in Rhode Island were Johnston and Scituate. Meanwhile, parts of Vermont braced for possible flash flooding even as residents and businesses rebuild from extensive flooding earlier in the summer.

By MARK PRATT and PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

