Residents who fled deadly Maui fire ask for time to grieve and slower rebuild
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Associated Press
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Native Hawaiians and others from a Maui community devastated by ferocious fire say they worry Hawaii’s governor is moving too quickly rebuild what was lost. They say the grief is still raw. The governor and his wife are scheduled to provide a livestreamed address Friday evening with updates on the response to the Maui wildfires that killed at least 111 people. He has said he would announce details of a moratorium on land transactions in Lahaina to prevent people from falling victim to land grabs. Since the flames consumed much of Lahaina, locals have feared a rebuilt town could become even more oriented toward wealthy visitors.