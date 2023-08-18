Rhode Island tornado lifts car as New England storms flood roads, topple trees

BOSTON (AP) — A fire official says a Rhode Island tornado lifted a car off an interstate highway Friday morning as severe weather swept already storm-weary New England. The fire chief in the community of Johnston says firefighters responded to Interstate 295 on Friday morning. The driver was shaken but unharmed. The tornado moved through wooded areas and residential neighborhoods. No injuries were reported. Storms toppled trees, flooded roads and made for hazardous driving across the region. Parts of Vermont faced the possibility of flash flooding while residents and businesses were still rebuilding from extensive flooding this summer.

By MARK PRATT and PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.