Second suspect arrested in Houston shooting that left a deputy critically wounded, sheriff says

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a second suspect has been arrested following the shooting of a Harris County deputy sheriff and later shooting and wounding of three other law enforcement officers. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during an early Friday news conference that 34-year-old Terran Green was taken into custody following a standoff that included gunfire. Gonzalez said the three officers were not seriously wounded during the shootout before Green’s arrest. Green was wanted in the earlier shooting of Harris County Deputy Joseph Anderson, who was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Gonzalez said in a social media post that 37-year-old James Green, who was arrested earlier and questioned, was released without charges.

