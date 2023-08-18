Turkish Cypriots attack UN peacekeepers trying to halt road work inside divided Cyprus’ buffer zone

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Angry Turkish Cypriots have punched and kicked a group of international peacekeepers who obstructed crews working on a road that would encroach on a U.N.-controlled buffer zone in ethnically divided Cyprus. The U.N. said Friday’s assault happened as its peacekeepers stood in the way of work crews building a road to connect the village of Arsos in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north with the mixed Greek Cypriot-Turkish Cypriot village of Pyla. Three soldiers were treated for minor injuries. The violence constitutes a serious escalation of tensions not seen on the island in years.

