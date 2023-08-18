Ukraine will get F-16 fighter jets from the Dutch and Danes after the US agrees to allow transfers
By SAMYA KULLAB, MIKE CORDER and JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Officials say the United States has given its approval for the Netherlands and Denmark to deliver F-16s to Ukraine. The defense ministers of those two NATO countries announced the decision Friday. It is a major gain for Kyiv even though the fighter jets won’t have an impact any time soon on the almost 18-month war. It was not immediately clear when the first F-16s might enter the conflict. Denmark says it will hand over some of its F-16s only after receiving its new F-35 jet fighters, which are due to start arriving on Oct. 1. Officials have previously said that Ukrainian pilots will need six to eight months of training on the F-16s.