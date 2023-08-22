1-year-old dies in hot day care van as scorching weather hits central US

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Scorching weather hitting nearly 100 million people across a huge swath of the U.S. has killed a child left in a hot van and is sending schools and outdoor workers scrambling to adjust. The National Weather Service issued heat alerts Tuesday for parts of 22 states stretching from the Midwest and Great Plains down to the Gulf Coast. The high temperatures in some states are expected to be as much as 20 degrees above average. The weather service says it could stick around into Friday. In Nebraska, a 1-year-old girl died after being left in a day care center’s van. The driver is being charged with felony negligence. In Kansas City, more than 100 residents of a nursing home were evacuated after the air conditioning failed.

