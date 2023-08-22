18 bodies found in Greece as firefighters battle wind-driven wildfires across the country
By COSTAS KANTOURIS and ELENA BECATOROS
Associated Press
ALEXANDROUPOLIS, Greece (AP) — Firefighters scouring the area of a major wildfire in northeastern Greece have found the bodies of 18 people thought to have been migrants who entered the country from Turkey. The discovery near the city of Alexandroupolis comes as hundreds of firefighters battle dozens of wildfires across the country, fanned by gale-force winds. On Monday, two people died and two firefighters were injured in separate fires in northern and central Greece. With their hot, dry summers, southern European countries are particularly prone to wildfires. Another major blaze has been burning across in Spain’s Canary Islands for a week.