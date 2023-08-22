CVUSD students to start new school year this week

Students from Coachella Valley Unified School District are back to hitting the books this week, and some students have new programs to look forward to.

Superintendent Luis Valentino said some of the things coming this year are enhancements to the Puente Program. The program provides academic support and leadership development for high school students. Also being expanded are the Career Technical Education (CTE) Programs. Right there there is a variety to choose from among the high schools in the district. Coming to Desert Mirage High School this year is a cosmetology program. Superintendent Valentino said after surveying the students, this was a popular addition.

Also coming this year, is a focus on children transitioning into middle school.

“One of the challenges we have had as a result of the pandemic is the transition to middle school and the transition to high school," Valentino explained. "As we address the transition to middle school one of the things we are hoping to do is to really focus on the math and science which has really impacted us academically, but also maintaining the focus on literacy initiatives.”

On Thursday students will be walking through the doors of each school again ready to take on the new year.