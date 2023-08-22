North Korea’s Kim lambasts premier over flooding, in a possible bid to shift blame for economic woes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has severely rebuked his premier and other senior officials over what he calls their irresponsible response to recent flooding of farmlands on the country’s western coast. Observers say Kim’s lambasting of top officials likely aims to shift blame to them for the country’s economic hardships and food insecurity, or could set the stage for a reshuffling of senior leadership. Kim on Monday visited a western coastal tideland where seawater recently destroyed the embankment, flooding more than 270 hectares of rice paddies. State media cite Kim as calling the flooding a manmade disaster. He criticized Premier Kim Tok Hun for showing “the attitude of an onlooker” amid recovery works.

