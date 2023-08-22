Tropical Storm Franklin nears the Dominican Republic and Haiti bringing torrential rain

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Dominican Republic has shut down much of the country as Tropical Storm Franklin takes aim at the island of Hispaniola that it shares with Haiti and threatens to unleash landslides and heavy floods. The storm was expected to make landfall on the island Wednesday and bring heavy rains of up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) in both countries, with up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) in isolated areas. Heavy rainfall is of great concern to Haiti, where severe erosion in many places can lead to catastrophic flooding. Dominican officials announced the closure of schools, government offices and businesses until Thursday. Haitian officials did not announce any closures, but schools are shuttered for summer holiday.

By DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON Associated Press

