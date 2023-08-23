3 killed, 6 injured in shooting at popular OC biker bar; Gunman dead

At least 10 people were shot at Cook's Corner, a famed biker bar in Orange County Wednesday night. Authorities said three people were killed as well as the shooter.

The shooting occurred at about 7:30 p.m. at Cook's Corner in the 19100 block of Santiago Canyon Road. Video from the scene clearly showed multiple bodies covered with sheets outside the bar.

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed four people were dead at the scene including the shooter. Six people were taken to the hospital, five with gunshot wounds.

Sheriff's Dept. said an officer or deputy was involved in a shooting at the scene, possibly backing an earlier report the gunman was shot by a sheriff's deputy, although that has not been confirmed. Sheriff's officials say no deputies were injured.

#OCSDPIO Update- Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static. We are in unified command with @OCFA. Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, inc. the shooter. 6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported w/gunshot wounds. Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident. No deputies injured. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 24, 2023

Sources told KCAL that the shooting started as a domestic dispute between a retired law enforcement officer and his wife.

Cook's Corner is a well known bar and biker hangout. The building is believed to date back to the late 1800s, although it did not begin operating as a restaurant until the 1920s. The restaurant bills itself as "one of the most famous biker bars in Southern California."

On Wednesday night, the bar/restaurant was hosting an $8 spaghetti dinner special, along with a live band that began at 6:30 p.m., with the shots ringing out about an hour later.

State Sen. Dave Min, D-Irvine, quickly issued a statement saying he was "heartbroken" by the shooting in his area.

"Our district is one of the safest areas in the country and yet we too are repeatedly afflicted with the scourge of mass shootings,'' Min said. "An office park in Orange, a church in Laguna Woods, a bar in Trabuco Canyon. There is no place in America that is safe from the scourge of gun violence. There is no community not affected. Me heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the victims. We cannot rest until we end gun violence in this country."