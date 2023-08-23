4 people killed in a shooting at a Southern California biker bar, Orange County Sheriff’s officials say
TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) — 4 people killed in a shooting at a Southern California biker bar, Orange County Sheriff’s officials say.
TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) — 4 people killed in a shooting at a Southern California biker bar, Orange County Sheriff’s officials say.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.